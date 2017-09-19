India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli Has Shown Lot of Faith in MS Dhoni, Says Sourav Ganguly

The former skipper also heaped praise on all-rounder Pandya after his impressive outing in the opening ODI.

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that Virat Kohli has shown a lot of faith in MS Dhoni. Ganguly also believes that Kohli should take a lot of credit for Dhoni’s success of late.

Dhoni on Sunday scored valuable 79 runs against Australia in the first ODI. Along with Hardik Pandya, the former captain shared 118-run stand to help India post a competitive total.

“When players play for so long, MS has played over 300 ODIs for India, they know how to get runs. More than 9000 runs for Dhoni in one-day cricket and he’ll get a few more by the time he finishes. It’s the captain’s confidence and Virat should get a lot of credit for it because he’s put a lot of faith in Dhoni and that allowed MS to play the way he wanted,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Players are made and players are broken by the faith you show in them. And I think Virat Kohli is responsible for what we are seeing of MS Dhoni today,” he added.

Dhoni came to bat at number five at fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket with the score reading 64 for four. He then steadied Indian innings with Pandya after India lost the fifth wicket in shape of Kedar Jhadav.

Reflecting back on Dhoni’s knock, Ganguly said he used all his experience to counter the situation.

“Brilliant (on Dhoni’s knock). He paced his innings superbly, played according to the situation used all his experience. When a captain has faith in his senior players who’s played more than 300 ODIs the runs will come. Kohli should take a lot of credit for allowing Dhoni to play the way he is doing at the moment,” Ganguly said.

Pandya Getting Better

The former skipper also heaped praise on all-rounder Pandya after his impressive outing in the opening ODI. Pandya not only scored quick fire 83 but picked two vital wickets as well.

“He’s (Pandya) getting better and that’s the best part of it. You can see the confidence, because of the performance with the bat, in his bowling. If you do well in one aspect of the game you automatically get better in the other aspect,” Ganguly said.

“He’s got to think big because the job of an all-rounder is not easy. He’s fit, he works hard and for him the role model should be Jacques Kallis. I’m not comparing him with the Kallis but he should start looking at putting in performances over a period of 10 years in all formats because he’s got ability,” he added.

Ganguly also said that the upcoming overseas tours of South Africa, England and Australia will be an important phase in Pandya’s career.

“The next 15 months, when he goes to South Africa, England and Australia, once he goes past that circle he’ll either become a very good player or he’ll probably start fading away,” Ganguly said.