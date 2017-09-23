India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli One Win Away From Equalling MS Dhoni’s Record of Nine Successive ODI Victories

If India manages to win the third ODI in Indore Kohli will equal Dhoni's captaincy record.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli will have his eyes on MS Dhoni’s record nine consecutive wins as captain as India face Australia in the third One-Day International (ODI). The Kohli-led side is unbeaten in last eight ODIs stretching from Windies tour.

India after Windies tour defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 to make it six back to back wins. Now India have taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia and that takes the tally to 8-0.

India vs Australia 2017: Indore Pitch Suitable For Wrist Spinners, Says Curator More

If India manages to win the third ODI in Indore Kohli will equal Dhoni’s captaincy record. From November 2008 to February 2009 India under Dhoni won nine consecutive ODIs. During that period India defeated England 5-0 at home and then defeated Sri Lanka in four back to back matches in an away series.

Here’s look at India’s last eight unbeaten ODIs

Opponent Margin Ground Date Windies 8 wickets Kingston July 06, 2017 Sri Lanka 9 wickets Dambulla August 20, 2017 Sri Lanka 3 wickets Pallekele August 24, 2017 Sri Lanka 6 wickets Pallekele August 27, 2017 Sri Lanka 168 runs Colombo August 31, 2017 Sri Lanka 6 wickets Colombo September 03, 2017 Australia 26 runs Chennai September 17, 2017 Australia 50 runs Kolkata September 21, 2017

So, the Indore ODI hands Kohli a chance to equalise with the former skipper. Apart from it, victory in the third ODI will take India to number one spot in the ODI rankings.

Also, a 3-0 lead will mean India clinch yet another series.

India won the opening ODI in Chennai after a rain-curtailed game. In second ODI, it was Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick that sealed the game for hosts. Chasing 253, Australia were bundled out for 202 and thus India won the match by 50 runs.