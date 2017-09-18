India vs Australia 2017: Statistical Highlights of The First ODI

As India take a 1-0 lead in the series here’s a look at some statistical highlights from the first ODI:

New Delhi: India defeated Australia by 26 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Chennai. Chasing 164 in 21 overs after rain delayed the start of second innings, Australia were restricted to 137 for nine.

Indian bowlers dished out a disciplined performance to help their side take an early lead in the series. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared five wickets between them to make things difficult for visitors.

India vs Australia 2017: Hardik Pandya Batted With Mumbai Indians' Gloves in Chennai More

Earlier, it was 118-run stand between MS Dhoni and Pandya that helped India post a competitive total despite being 87 for five at one stage. Pandya coming in at number seven smashed 66-ball 83 while Dhoni scored 79 off 88 balls.

As India take a 1-0 lead in the series here’s a look at some stats from the first ODI:

# India’s 26-run triumph is their first in two matches vs Australia in ODIs at Chepauk. They had lost by one run to Australia at this venue on October 9, 1987.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni is averaging 100-plus in ODIs at Chepauk — his tally being 401 in six innings, including two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 100.25.

# Dhoni’s seventh fifty vs Australia is his 66th in ODIs.

# After a poor season last year averaging 27.80, Dhoni is averaging 89.57 in ODIs this year — his aggregate being 627 in 14 innings, including a century and five fifties. This is his best performance in terms of averages in a calendar year.

# Dhoni has managed 241 runs before being dismissed in this match vs Australia in ODIs. Against Sri Lanka in his previous four innings, he had remained unbeaten.

# Dhoni (212) is one of the five batsmen to have hit 200 sixes or more in ODIs. The other four being Shahid Afridi (351), Sanath Jayasuriya (270), Chris Gayle (238) and Brendon McCullum (200).

# Dhoni is averaging 75-plus in wins in ODIs, his tally being 5878 (ave. 75.35) in 170 matches — the highest among the batsmen with atleast 4000 runs in wins.

# Hardik Pandya (83 off balls) has posted his highest ever score in ODIs, eclipsing the 76 vs Pakistan at The Oval on June 18, 2017.

MS Dhoni Completes 100 International Fifties More

# Pandya’s only other half century in ODIs is 56 vs England at Kolkata on January 22.

# Pandya has become the third Indian all-rounder to produce a 75-plus score apart from capturing two wickets vs Australia in the same ODI. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar (141 + 4/38 at Dhaka on October 28, 1998) and Robin Singh (75 + 2/43 at The Oval on June 4, 1999).

Read More