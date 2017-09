India vs Australia 2017: Schedule, Full Squads, Live Streaming And Telecast Details of The Limited-Overs Series

India will be locked in a limited-overs series against Australia from September 17 onwards

New Delhi: India will be locked in a limited-overs series against Australia from September 17 onwards. The home series against Australia features five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals.

India come into the series after a long Sri Lankan tour. The Virat Kohli-led side whitewashed Sri Lanka in Tests, ODIs and T20Is and now will be looking to extend their domination at home.

Visitors Australia, on the other hand, levelled two-match Test series against Bangladesh before landing in India. Meanwhile, Australia defeated Indian Board President’s XI by 103 runs in their warm-up match. The Steve Smith-led side will be hoping to put up a good show in the upcoming series.

Schedule, Match Timings And Venue

Live Streaming And Telecast

The matches will be telecast live across Star Sports network both in English and Hindi. The live streaming of the India vs Australia series will be available on Hotstar.

Full Squads:

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20 squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India squad (first three ODIs): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.