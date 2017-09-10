India vs Australia 2017: Ravindra Jadeja Rested, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav Return For First Three ODIs

Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami return to the side after being rested for the limited-overs leg of Sri Lankan tour

New Delhi: The BCCI Selection Committee on Sunday announced the Team India squad for the first three one-day international (ODI) of the coming five-match series against Australia at home, resting left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja while allowing offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin to continue his County stint. Fast bowling duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami return to the side after being rested for the limited-overs leg of the Sri Lankan tour.

“The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested,” said MSK Prasad, Chairman, All-India Senior Selection Committee in a statement.

Prasad further added that Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have been awarded an extended run courtesy their good performance on the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour.

“The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours,” Prasad said.

India will take on Australia in the five-match ODI series beginning September 17 in Chennai. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is.

The team for first three ODIs against Australia is as follows:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.