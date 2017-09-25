India vs Australia 2017: Rain Threat Follows Teams in Bengaluru

Parts of the city recorded a rainfall of 54 mm over the last 24 hours and the MeT department has predicted moderate-to-heavy rain in the next two days. The match is scheduled for coming Thursday.

New Delhi: Rain continues to follow the Indian and Australian teams as they travel to the southern Indian city of Bengaluru for the fourth and penultimate match of the ongoing ODI series on Thursday, with thundershowers predicted in the next 48 hours.

Parts of the city recorded a rainfall of 54 mm over the last 24 hours and the MeT department has predicted moderate-to-heavy rain in the next two days.

Venue of the match, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, however has state-of-the-art drainage system that allows play even after heavy rain.

In Kolkata, ahead of the second ODI, both teams had to practice indoors. Indore, where the third ODI was played, also witnessed inclement weather, but fortunately rains played truant.

The opening game of the series in Chennai was interrupted by rain for two hours that led to Australia’s innings being reduced to 21 overs.

India have won all three ODIs to take a series-winning 3-0 lead.

(With PTI inputs)