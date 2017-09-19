India vs Australia 2017: MS Dhoni Takes Power Nap on Chennai Airport Floor, Photo Goes Viral

While Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian team appeared relaxed former captain MS Dhoni was seen lying flat on the floor taking a power nap.

New Delhi: After defeating Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Chennai, team India members were seen relaxing at the city airport. The Indian players were waiting for their flight to Kolkata, the venue for second ODI.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its Twitter account posted pictures of team members relaxing. While Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian team appeared relaxed former captain MS Dhoni was seen lying flat on the floor taking a power nap.

And once the photos were viral, reactions started pouring in.

This is not the first time Dhoni was seen doing something like this. During the IPL season 10, Dhoni was spotted sitting down with Imran Tahir’s son at the airport.

Recently, during the Sri Lankan tour, Dhoni took a power nap in the middle of the ground when the match was stopped after the crowd trouble in the third ODI.

Dhoni scored valuable 79 runs in the first ODI after his side was in trouble at 87 for five. He along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared 118-run stand for the sixth wicket to help India post a decent total. India eventually won the match by 26 runs after rain affected Australia’s run chase.