New Delhi: India begin their home season as they face Australia in the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The series opens with the first ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After 30 years, India and Australia face-off in Chennai in an ODI match. The last time they met at the same venue, it was the visiting Australian side that emerged victorious. In fact, Australia have never lost an ODI in Chennai.

Meanwhile, India will be hoping to continue their winning run. The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 recently. Currently, India’s winning streak stands at six. Out of last ten ODIs, India have won eight, lost one and one game against Windies was washed out.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Preview: Virat Kohli & Co Begin Home Season With Australia Test More

It is expected to be a high-scoring game at Chennai. However, rain threat looms over the series opener. As per weather forecast, there will be a slight rain in the afternoon and evening.

Australia will be without the services of opener Aaron Finch as he is nursing a calf injury. Hilton Cartwright is likely to open the innings and is set to make his ODI debut.

Spinner Axar Patel was ruled out after he injured himself during the practice session and Ravindra Jadeja was called back as his replacement. It will interesting to see if Jadeja gets a game or India persist with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson.