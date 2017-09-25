India vs Australia 2017: Harbhajan Singh Wants Michael Clarke to Come Out of Retirement as Australian Batsmen Struggle

Harbhajan while replying to Michael Clarke’s tweet asked him to make a comeback and help the sinking Australian batting.

New Delhi: Discarded Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed Australian batting after the visitors slumped to a five-wicket defeat against India in the third ODI in Indore.

“Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think [sic],” Harbhajan tweeted.

The Turbanator went on to say that Australia no more produces quality batsmen now. “Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel. No quality,” he added.

After a decent start in Indore Australia managed only 293 in 50 overs. At one stage, it looked like that the visitors will post more than 330 on board.

However, Indian bowlers pulled things back as Australia lost wickets in quick succession towards the end of their innings. Despite Aaron Finch’s century, Australia were restricted under 300.

India eventually won the match with five wickets to spare. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer for the home side with 78 off 72 balls.

Australia have thus far struggled to get going and suffered batting collapses in preceding two matches as well. As a result, Australia have now lost the five-match series 3-0 with two matches still to go.