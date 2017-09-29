India vs Australia 2017: Fans Want Suresh Raina Back After Kedar Jadhav Fails to Take India Home

Jadhav’s failure to finish it in India’s favour has irked some of the fans. And they now are demanding to bring back Suresh Raina in the team.

New Delhi: Coming in at number five, Kedar Jadhav scored an almost run-a-ball half-century against Australia in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) in Bengaluru. However, that was not enough to impress fans as he failed to take India home.

The hosts lost the match by 21 runs while chasing 335. Jadhav, who scored 69 off 67 balls, was dismissed in the 46th over leaving India 49 more runs to win from 26 balls.

The right-hander's dismissal came at a time when he was well-set and ready to launch the final onslaught.

And Kedar Jadhav as well. Such 50s are of no use if you don’t set the game up. Set batsman = game. Finishers needed only for weak top — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 28, 2017





Just check how MSD played last 10 games..Yesterday’s actual villain is Kedar Jadhav — ⛑ APPLE JJ (@Apple__Jaq) September 29, 2017

kedar Jadhav situation freak ,swallowed many overs this type of fifty also useless…. #StarSports #StarSports pic.twitter.com/ET052z2CxA — Piyush Tiwari (@piyushtiwariMHI) September 28, 2017





Kedar Jadhav should go for Kedarnath Yatra — Siju.Krishnankutty (@iam_cju) September 28, 2017





Replace Kedar Jadhav with Suresh Raina best place to fill also a left hander#INDVSAUS — Manish Reddy (@maniz_krtk) September 28, 2017





Kedar Jadhav is so useless. Just bring back Raina! BCCI logic-One match winning score against England and selected for the squad #INDvAUS — Jessy Rajkumari (@RajkumariJessy) September 24, 2017





When required run rate goes to 9 Kedar Jadhav has in defensive mode. Why? In dt pressure HP got out.#INDvAUS — Sanjay Kakoti (@sanjay1363) September 29, 2017





Kedar Jadhav played for his own record. Not 4 the country. He plays a lot of dot balls in middle overs.#INDvAUS — Sanjay Kakoti (@sanjay1363) September 29, 2017











The defeat against Australia in the fourth ODI meant the end of India’s nine-match winning streak.

Batting first, thanks to David Warner’s 124 and Aaron Finch’s 94 Australia posted a huge total of 334/5 on board. The openers Warner and Finch shared mammoth 231-run stand for the first wicket.

Interestingly, it was Jadhav who provided his side with the breakthrough by removing Warner. Courtesy Jadhav’s slingy bowling, India somewhat managed to put brakes on Australia’s scoring. The spinner finished with figures of 1/38 from his seven overs.

However, it looks like fans forgot his effort with the ball and wanted a match-winning knock from Jadhav.