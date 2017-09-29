    India vs Australia 2017: Fans Want Suresh Raina Back After Kedar Jadhav Fails to Take India Home

    India.com Sports Desk
    Jadhav’s failure to finish it in India’s favour has irked some of the fans. And they now are demanding to bring back Suresh Raina in the team.

    New Delhi: Coming in at number five, Kedar Jadhav scored an almost run-a-ball half-century against Australia in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) in Bengaluru. However, that was not enough to impress fans as he failed to take India home.

    The hosts lost the match by 21 runs while chasing 335. Jadhav, who scored 69 off 67 balls, was dismissed in the 46th over leaving India 49 more runs to win from 26 balls. 

    The right-hander’s dismissal came at a time when he was well-set and ready to launch the final onslaught. Jadhav’s failure to finish it in India’s favour has irked some of the fans. And they now are demanding to bring back Suresh Raina in the team.










    The defeat against Australia in the fourth ODI meant the end of India’s nine-match winning streak. 

    Batting first, thanks to David Warner’s 124 and Aaron Finch’s 94 Australia posted a huge total of 334/5 on board. The openers Warner and Finch shared mammoth 231-run stand for the first wicket.

    Interestingly, it was Jadhav who provided his side with the breakthrough by removing Warner. Courtesy Jadhav’s slingy bowling, India somewhat managed to put brakes on Australia’s scoring. The spinner finished with figures of 1/38 from his seven overs.

    However, it looks like fans forgot his effort with the ball and wanted a match-winning knock from Jadhav.