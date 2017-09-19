India vs Australia 2017: Dean Jones Trolled For His Sarcastic Remark on Indian Cricket Team’s Win

After rain delayed the start of second innings, the target for Australia was reset to 164 in 21 overs.

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer and commentator Dean Jones was trolled for his remarks post India’s win in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia in Chennai. In a rain-hit game, India defeated Australia by 26 runs.

After rain delayed the start of second innings, the target for Australia was reset to 164 in 21 overs. However, the visitors were restricted to 137 for nine after losing wickets at regular intervals.

As India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Jones took to Twitter and wrote, “So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok … bring on Game 2.”

Subsequently, Jones was trolled as Indian cricket fans made their presence felt.

After his tweet was flooded with the response from Indian fans, Jones once again took to Twitter and said it was all in fun.

“We all can have some fun guys… India toooo good in this match… but don’t get personal.. or you are blocked,” Jones tweeted.

Meanwhile, India and Australia will now take on each other in second ODI in Kolkata on September 21. As per the weather forecast, another truncated match is on cards.