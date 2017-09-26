India vs Australia 2017: Bengaluru Fans Hope Rain Allows Them to Welcome RCB Captain Virat Kohli in 4th ODI

Fans of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking forward to see Virat Kohli bat at his 'second home' when India take on Australia in the fourth ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

New Delhi: Fans of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are looking forward to see Virat Kohli bat at his ‘second home’ when India take on Australia in the fourth ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. But the rain gods may have other ideas.

Kohli, who actually hails from Delhi, has captained RCB over the past few IPL seasons. Coupled with his rousing success both as a batsman and India captain over the last two years, the Kohli phenomenon has only risen, especially in this part of the country.

Rain, however, has followed both the teams wherever they have played so far. After close to three-hour interruption in Chennai, wet conditions threatened play in Kolkata and Indore as well; however, the overcast weather eased out to keep the last two matches rain-free.

The weather in Bengaluru, unfortunately, is not going to be any different, and it was confirmed by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

“Though the met (meteorological) office has informed us that moderate-to-heavy rain is likely on Thursday, no change in the day-night match schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m,” KSCA spokesman Vinay Mruthanjaneya was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Prospects of rain in the evening or night are estimated to be 80 per cent,” Mruthanjaneya added.

Confirming the above, a met official said that monsoon is still active in and around Bengaluru.

“The forecast is cloudy weather with thundershowers and a few spells of moderate-to-heavy weather daily till Saturday. The timing of occurrence depends on wind movement and trough conditions,” the met official told IANS.

India have already clinched the five-match ODI series by winning the first three matches, which also made the hosts No. 1 ODI team in ICC Rankings.