India vs Australia 2017: Backing Yourself Very Important, Says Hardik Pandya

Pandya, who came in to bat at No. 4 after the fall of Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket in the third ODI against Australia, said that he always backs himself and is confident of his abilities.

New Delhi: Allrounder Hardik Pandya is fast improving and becoming a key member of the Indian team. After his 83 in the opening ODI, Pandya, who also bowls seam up, once again showed his ability with the bat as he smashed 78 off 72 balls in the third match in Indore. However, this time the right-hander was entrusted to bat higher up at number four and responded with a match-winning innings.

Man-of-the-Match Pandya, who came to bat at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket, said after the match that he is confident of his abilities.

“I just back myself. As I always say, it’s very important to back yourself; and in cricket, confidence always matters. I’m confident that I can clear the ground,” Pandya said.

“It’s not just about hitting. It’s pretty important that I read the game. When Adam Zampa was bowling, I knew that I could hit a six off him anytime I wanted to. That’s why I waited until the seventh over and then I got the opportunity to change the momentum. Eventually, one over changed the momentum of the game. I tried and it came out pretty well. That’s just my thinking. It’s about being positive and backing yourself. If I feel like (it), I go for it. I read the situation and go for it,” the allrounder added.

When asked what was the message from the team after he was promoted to No. 4, Pandya said: “The message was simple. Play your game, however, you play. It depends. I can play all kinds of innings. Obviously, the plan was to target the spinners and it came out pretty well.”

Pandya further added that he sees the challenge as an opportunity to contribute to the team’s success.

“It does not make any difference where I bat. Rather than seeing this as a challenge, I see this as an opportunity to do something nice for the team. When I was told I was going to go out to bat at No.4, I was happy. This is the first time I have played so many balls, so it was great,” he said.

Apart from batting, Pandya also contributed with the bowl. He picked the all-important wicket of David Warner after the left-hander laid a decent platform for Australia with Aaron Finch.

“I was just trying to bowl fast off-cutters. And it actually nipped (in case of Warner’s wicket). It actually gripped the pitch and moved.

“I got to know that when I bowled a slower ball to him earlier. The wicket was too dry and I had to do something different. I can’t just bowl seam-up and get whacked. So I just assessed the conditions and that’s why eventually I got the wicket,” Pandya, who returned figures of 1/58 from his quota of ten overs, said.

He also said that his focus is just on playing cricket.

“I don’t think that much. I focus only on the things which I can focus and right now, I’m just playing my cricket. I just back myself; and if you back yourself, you always come out on top. I mean you can’t score every day but yeah, backing yourself is pretty important.”