India vs Australia 2017: Andrew Tye Replaces Pat Cummins in Australia’s T20I Squad

New Delhi: Pacer Andrew Tye has been named as Pat Cummins’ replacement in the Australian squad for the upcoming T20Is against India. Australian team management had earlier decided to rest Cummins for the three-match T20I series in order keep the pacer fresh for Ashes in November.

Cummins, who is part of the ODI squad, has featured in all three matches in the ongoing series against India.

Tye is a T20 specialist bowler and was part of the Gujarat Lions team in the Indian Premier League earlier this year. The pacer during the season 10 of IPL took a hat-trick against the Pune team.

His IPL stint was cut short following a dislocating and since then has been out of the action. Tye has played five matches for Australia and last represented the country in February.

The T20I series begins in Ranchi on October 07. The second and third game will be played in Guwahati and Hyderabad on October 10 and 13 respectively.

Australia T20I squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner (VC), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

(With PTI inputs)