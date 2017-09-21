India vs Australia 2017, 2nd ODI Preview: Will Rain Gods Allow Battle Royale?

According to former Australia captain Michael Clarke, the match will test Steve Smith's captaincy, who lost a Test in Bangladesh before allowing India to come back after his bowlers ran through the top order.

New Delhi: Cricket is on Kolkata’s mind but there’s rain in the air and no sight of green at the Eden Gardens that has remained under covers in run-up to the second one-day international between India and Australia on Thursday. If anything that’s almost certain, it’s rain interruption and assistance for fast bowlers on a moist deck.

India broke jail to win the first ODI on Sunday, recovering from 11/3, 64/4 and 87/5 – thanks to a rockstar knock from Hardik Pandya (83) and Dhoni’s pious 79 runs. Incidentally, the first match was also marred by rain before India won by 26 runs (D/L method).

According to former Australia captain Michael Clarke, the match will test Steve Smith‘s captaincy, who lost a Test in Bangladesh before allowing India to come back after his bowlers ran through the top order.

I don’t think I am in a bad place in my captaincy

But Smith replied backing his tactics. “I don’t think I am in a bad place in my captaincy. Obviously, results haven’t been as we liked for a little while and that’s something we are trying to rectify,” he said.

To back his claim, Smith will hope a repeat or better performance from Nathan Coulter-Nile who destroyed the top half of India’s batting with three wickets on Sunday. If the pitch doesn’t receive any sunshine before the match, the moisture it gathered under covers will assist Coulter-Nile, who knows the ground very well having played here for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

“We need at least two hours of sunshine to get the ground ready. We are well-equipped and keeping our fingers crossed,” East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick had told PTI.

The Eden will bring back for Rohit Sharma his fondest ODI memories. In India’s last victory at the venue, against Sri Lanka in 2014, Rohit scored a record-breaking 264. On that note, Australia will like to remind India of their unbeaten record on this ground.

They won the 1987 World Cup beating England in the final and got the better of the hosts in their only other ODI at the Eden Gardens in 2003.

On the team front, overcast conditions and failure in the first match will also bring India’s batting stars into focus. Besides Dhoni and Pandya, none of the other Indian batsmen could kick on. While Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey had a duck to their name, Kedar Jadhav (40) got out after getting in.

Ajinkya Rahane (5) failed to partner Rohit Sharma at the top, but he is expected to retain his place in the eleven, while the latter will look to do better than his knock of 28 in Chennai.

One change in the India line-up could be KL Rahul coming in for Pandey at No. 4, especially since Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have repeatedly voiced willingness to experiment in preparation for the 2019 World Cup.

Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal have demanded an extended run with their good show, sharing five wickets in the first ODI. They have a good chance to stay in the eleven, which means Ravindra Jadeja, included in the squad in place of injured Axar Patel, will stay on the bench for another game.

For Australia, Aaron Finch is likely to continue nursing his calf injury, while Hilton Cartwright and Travis Head get another opportunity to show their mettle.