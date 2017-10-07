India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Nagging Line and Length Sends Back David Warner

Warner was quick to respond with consecutive boundaries, only to be sent back to the hut on the penultimate ball of the over.

New Delhi: It was a dramatic start to the first T20 international between India and Australia on Saturday. David Warner, captaining in the absence of Steve Smith, who is not a part of the series, took strike for the first over of the match in Ranchi against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi had a loud appeal for lbw on the second ball of the game itself.

It was Bhuvi's nagging line and length that had Warner. Watch the video of the wicket below.





Australia were demolished 4-1 in the ODI series and are massive underdogs coming into this T20 contest without the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

One would hope that the team from Down Under competes hard and not goes through the motion as can be the case when you are down and out.