India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: Get IND vs AUS Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: After the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India and Australia now square off in game’s shortest format. It is time for three-match T20I series with the first game taking place in Ranchi.

Live Broadcast/Streaming of India vs Australia 5th ODI

The live broadcast of India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on Star Sports 1/HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD while live streaming is available on Hotstar.

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2017: A Look at Some Numbers Ahead of the Ranchi T20I More

Live Updates/Scorecard

You can also get real-time updates on India.com’s LIVE BLOG and track live score and ball-by-ball commentary on our LIVE SCORECARD.

Quick Preview

Australia suffered a blow ahead of the T20I series as captain Steve Smith was ruled out. The responsibility now lies on David Warner to lead the side in his absence and in Smith’s place Marcus Stonis was added to the squad. The all-rounder is likely to feature in the playing after his decent performance in the recently concluded ODI series.

For India, on the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan returns after he missed the ODI series. The left-hander had requested for a leave to be with his wife who was unwell. Meanwhile, India’s T20I squad also sees the return of veteran pacer Ashish Nehra and Dinesh Karthik apart from the omission of Ajinkya Rahane. The rest of the squad remains same as the one for ODIs.

Squads

Australia (From): Aaron Finch, David Warner(c), Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ashish Nehra.