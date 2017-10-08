India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Watch Kuldeep Yadav Fox Aaron Finch With a Googly

Currently India are locked in a one-sided battle against Australia who have been found wanting in both the ODIs as well as the first T20 match.

New Delhi: It has been a treat to watch young Kuldeep Yadav during the recent months while he has spun his magic across all three formats of the game. Kuldeep was the Player of the Match in Ranchi during the first T20 international against Australia on Saturday. Among his two wickets was the scalp of Aaron Finch who was foxed by the chinaman’s googly. Watch the video below:





It will be interesting to see that how often Kuldeep plays for India as they may want to draft back Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja into the limited-overs teams.

But one expects him to play a role for the Indian team when they tour abroad considering that he can spin the ball big on unresponsive pitches. He also has the mystery element to his bowling considering that the breed of chinaman bowlers is rare.

