India vs Australia 1st T20I 2017: A Look at Some Numbers Ahead of the Ranchi T20I

New Delhi: After the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India and Australia are set to square off in game’s shortest format. The India vs. Australia T20I series begins with the first T20I in Ranchi today.

Having lost the ODI series 4-1, Australia will be hoping to put up a good show in the T20Is. Meanwhile, India will be looking to continue their domination and move up the rankings in T20Is as well. Remember, India are currently number one in Tests and ODIs and fifth in T20Is. 3-0 series win will help India climb to second in the rankings.

Ahead of the series opener, we take a look at some important numbers like head to head record in T20Is between the two countries.

Head-to-Head: India and Australia have faced each other 13 times in T20Is. India have won nine while Australia have emerged victorious on just four occasions. Interestingly, India have never lost a T20I against Australia at home and the record stands at 3-0.

Last Meeting: The last time India and Australia met in a T20I match was during the World T20 2016. In a group stage encounter, India defeated Australia by six wickets. Chasing 161, India reached the target in 19.1 overs with Virat Kohli smashing 82 off 51 balls.

Highest Total: In 2013, India chased down 202 against Australia in Rajkot and that remains the highest total between these two sides in a T20I match. Yuvraj Singh slammed unbeaten 35-ball 77 in that game to guide his side to victory.

Lowest Total: In 2008, India were bundled out for just 74 runs in Melbourne and that remains the lowest total in a match featuring these two teams. Australia eventually won the game by nine wickets in hand.

Highest Individual Score: Last year, Shane Watson smashed unbeaten 124 in Sydney to register the highest individual score in a T20I featuring India and Australia. Interestingly, set a target of 198, India won the match by seven wickets, with Rohit Sharma and Kohli scoring half-centuries.

Best Bowling Figures: Ravi Ashwin’s 4/11 during World T20 2014 in Dhaka remain the best bowling figures in an India vs Australia T20I match. Ashwin achieved the figures in 3.2 overs as Australia were bundled out for just 86 while chasing 160.