India vs Australia 1st T20I: Australian Captain Steve Smith a Doubtful Starter for Ranchi T20I

The final decision on Smith will be taken just before the toss.

New Delhi: Australia could be without their skipper Steve Smith as they face India in the first T20I in Ranchi. The Australian captain is likely to miss the match following a shoulder injury.

According to Cricbuzz, Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson has confirmed the news. Smith after undergoing an MRI scan on his shoulder on Thursday didn’t practice for most of Friday’s night session.

The Australian captain only took a few throw-downs from the batting coach and then went back to the hotel. Smith also consulted Richard Saw, the squad’s doctor, Alex Kountouris, the physio, Mark Waugh, the selector and David Saker before leaving the ground.

With Ashes coming up it looks like Australia are in no mood to take a risk. However, the final decision on Smith will be taken just before the toss.

In case Smith misses out, opener David Warner will lead the visitors. Smith’s absences could also mean a promotion in the batting order for underwire Glenn Maxwell.

After the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which India won 4-1, the teams will face each other in three-match T20I series.

Smith managed to score only 142 runs in the ODI series, including two half-centuries. Interestingly, the last time Smith played a T20I was during World T20 2016 against India.