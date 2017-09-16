India vs Australia, 1st ODI: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

India and Australia resume their rivalry when the two face-off in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on 17 September.

>Preview: Despite steamrolling Sri Lanka over three cricket formats 9-0 in their last tour, India will know all too well that Australia would be a different proposition altogether when the two sides renew acquaintances in the first of the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

India were all over the hapless Sri Lankans in the latter's own den without having to break a sweat. Virat Kohli and Co won all the three Test matches, five ODIs and one T20 international to return unblemished.

But in Australia, the hosts will face stiffer competition simply because of the quality of players the visitors posses.

Even without their pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, ruled out due to injuries, the Steve Smith-led side has the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar to trouble the Indian batsmen.

It won't be smooth sailing for the visitors, though, by any stretch of the imagination.

At home, India have been rampant over the last year or so winning against New Zealand and England 3-2 and 2-1 respectively in the 50-over format.

Indian batters are been in good form with veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni also finding himself among runs in Sri Lanka. Not having Shikhar Dhawan for the three ODIs is a blow as the southpaw has been among runs in all formats lately.

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to take his place at the top of the order along with opener Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul is also an option.

>When and where is the first ODI between India and Australia being played?

India will play Australia in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 17 September.

>How do I watch the India vs Australia clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 1.30 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

With inputs from IANS View More