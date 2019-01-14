India vs Aus: Winning important as World Cup is not too far, says Alex Carey

Being an Australian cricket lover, ODI vice-captain Alex Carey on Monday said that he enjoys being the vice-captain of the team. Emphasising that the role is pretty exhausting but as his love for batting goes, he really enjoys the feeling. "I love batting any position. Last series was a good feeling for opening the batting so it's the role I really enjoy." Talking about Australia's loss in the last series, he said, "I definitely want to win a series against India. As the World Cup is not too far ahead, winning in Australia means a lot."