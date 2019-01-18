India vs Aus: Fans pin hopes on India ahead of last match of ODI series

As India will face Australia in the third and the last test match of the ongoing One Day International (ODI) series in Melbourne, fans have pinned their hopes and put faith on the Indian team. Fans were seen supporting the Indian team outside Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As per the India's performance in the last matches, India has shined high with pacers and batman in good form. This has put fans in good confidence. After the series leveled with the second ODI, the competition has soared high.