India vs S. Africa women's 4th T20I called off

Centurion, Feb 21 (IANS) The fourth women's Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket match between South Africa and India was called off after 15.3 overs were played due to rain here on Wednesday.

With this, the visitors have an unassailable 2-1 lead with a match left to be played.

South Africa were cruising at 130/3 in 15.3 overs, thanks to two brilliant half-centuries from Lizelle Lee (58 not out) and Dane van Niekerk (55).

Mignon du Preez (2 not out) was batting alongwith Lizelle when the skies opened up at the SuperSport Park.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma took two wickets, while leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bagged one wicket.

