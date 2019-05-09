India-Vietnam partnership has stood test of time: Vice President Naidu in Hanoi
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Vietnam's capital for his 4-day visit to the country. VP Naidu addressed the Indian community at an event and hailed relationship between the two countries. "The relationship between India and Vietnam has been historic and our partnership between the two countries has stood the test of time", said VP Naidu. VP Naidu's official visit aims to enhance India's comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.