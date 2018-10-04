India, Vietnam Coast Guards conduct joint exercise

News

ANI

Washington DC, [USA] Oct 3 (ANI): Stormy Daniels, who is well known for her claims about having an affair with US President Donald Trump has now revealed she prayed for death while she was in bed with the latter. The adult star, who appeared on reality TV host Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show revealed the details, reported Deadline. During his show Jimmy turned rather inquisitive about how she would "spank Donald Trump", and in a comic turn of events, he arched his back towards Daniels in order to get a first-hand experience.