India has a very strong case over PoK, even stronger in Gilgit-Baltistan: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav emphasised that India has a very strong case over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and even more in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan as these were illegally given by two British officers to Pakistan. While speaking at the launch of the book- Gilgit-Baltistan and its saga of unending human rights violations, Madhav said,"Gilgit-Baltistan was practically handed over to Pakistan by the two deceitful British officers. India has a very strong case over the entire Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Our case is even stronger in Gilgit-Baltistan area. The area was taken over in an illegal manner. Thus this region was lost by India."