India will go very hard on militants especially the ones coming from other sides: Arun Jaitley
Reviewing Jammu and Kashmir's situation, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that India wanted its citizens to live a prosperous life but will go very hard on militants particularly the ones coming from other sides. Jaitley said the troops and army are in full state of readiness to check any form of infiltration. He further said the situation in the state is very different from what is being represented in newspapers and channels.