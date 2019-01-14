India is very 'dogala' country, says Vikas Gupta

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Television producer and host Vikas Gupta says India has double standards when it comes to treating women with equality.

Gupta, who featured in reality television show "Bigg Boss 11", interacted with the media here on Sunday when he walked the ramp for #BeWithBeti charity fashion show.

"I very strongly believe that India is very 'dogala' (double standards) country. We refer to our country as 'Bharat mata' but when it comes to giving the facilities to women and when it comes to doing what is really rightful, then there is nothing. Nothing special needs to be done... just equality to women is very rectifying."

Citing examples of gender inequality within his own house, he said: "Not anywhere else, in my house also, I have issues like that. I remember my sister's birthday was never celebrated till she was 10 years old. Then I decided to save from my pocket money and started celebrating her birthday. It all starts from very small things.

"I also remember that my sister used to laugh very loudly but my grandmother used to say 'girls shouldn't laugh loudly', but I used to question that also. But I feel we are changing."

Gupta said boys must treat their sisters or mothers with respect.

"As much as we boys can change our house and environment, we can change the country slowly and steadily, which is very important," he said.

On his experience of walking the ramp for #BeWithBeti charity fashion show, Gupta said: "I was really nervous while walking the ramp but I was pretending to be confident. I got such an amazing response as so many people were hooting for me, so it was humbling experience to walk the ramp for such a noble cause."

Celebrities like Aishwarya Sakhuja, Delnaz Irani, Cheshta Bhagat, Mahima Makwana, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Sharad Kelkar attended the event.

