Eng vs Ind Live Score: 10th Over - 1 Run

End of first Powerplay and certainly it has gone the England way. It looks like the hosts were missing Jason Roy at the top. With Roy back even Bairstow is also looking better. Meanwhile, the Indian seamers have bowled well but have been unlucky that haven’t got a wicket.

England: 47/0 in 10 overs.

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 9th Over - Maiden

Finally a maiden over for India. Bumrah is looking good among the Indian bowlers. Bairstow plays six dot deliveries, not taking any chance against Bumrah.

England: 46/0 in 9 overs.

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 8th Over - 9 Runs

The English openers are taking a liking for Chahal. Kohli’s move of bringing in a spinner early is backfiring. Roy hits Chahal for back-to-back boundaries.

First one was crashed through the covers while the next one was hit over midwicket.

England: 46/0 in 8 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar was at the Toss

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 5th Over - 9 Runs

Another good over for England. Apart from a boundary, they manage to take 2 twos. Shami hasn’t been lucky. Bairstow again survives an inside edge which missed the stumps. Both Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow looking good.

England: 28/0 in 5 overs.

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 4th Over - 5 Runs

English openers are making sure they hit a boundary in every over. Till now they have been successful as they hit Bumrah for a four of the penultimate ball of the over. World Cup debutant Pant makes a valiant dive but the outfield looks to be fast enough.

England: 19/0 in 4 overs.

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 3rd Over - 4 Runs

Better over from Shami. Bairstow again plays five dot deliveries but hits a boundary off the second ball of the over. The English opener survives a scare. First a LBW call and then an inside edge which missed the stump.

England: 14/0 in 3 overs.

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 2nd Over - 1 Run

Bumrah compensates for the expensive first over. He gives away only one run. Bairstow taking his time against Bumrah, plays five dot balls before taking a single down the thirdman.

England: 10/0 in 2 overs.

Eng vs Ind Live Score: 1st Over - 9 Runs

Good start for England. Makes sense why England wanted to take the risk with Jason Roy. Mohammad Shami hit for two boundaries. But the seamer is getting good bounce and pace. Good signs for India.

England: 9/0 in 1 over.

Captain Has a Word of Praise for Pant

"Once he gets going, he's very difficult to stop," Virat Kohli on Rishabh Pant.

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

England Decide to Bat, Pant Replaces Shankar

England’s Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first against India in Birmingham.