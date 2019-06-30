Eng vs Ind Live Score: 10th Over - 1 Run
End of first Powerplay and certainly it has gone the England way. It looks like the hosts were missing Jason Roy at the top. With Roy back even Bairstow is also looking better. Meanwhile, the Indian seamers have bowled well but have been unlucky that haven’t got a wicket.
England: 47/0 in 10 overs.
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 9th Over - Maiden
Finally a maiden over for India. Bumrah is looking good among the Indian bowlers. Bairstow plays six dot deliveries, not taking any chance against Bumrah.
England: 46/0 in 9 overs.
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 8th Over - 9 Runs
The English openers are taking a liking for Chahal. Kohli’s move of bringing in a spinner early is backfiring. Roy hits Chahal for back-to-back boundaries.
First one was crashed through the covers while the next one was hit over midwicket.
England: 46/0 in 8 overs.
Sachin Tendulkar was at the Toss
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 5th Over - 9 Runs
Another good over for England. Apart from a boundary, they manage to take 2 twos. Shami hasn’t been lucky. Bairstow again survives an inside edge which missed the stumps. Both Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow looking good.
England: 28/0 in 5 overs.
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 4th Over - 5 Runs
English openers are making sure they hit a boundary in every over. Till now they have been successful as they hit Bumrah for a four of the penultimate ball of the over. World Cup debutant Pant makes a valiant dive but the outfield looks to be fast enough.
England: 19/0 in 4 overs.
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 3rd Over - 4 Runs
Better over from Shami. Bairstow again plays five dot deliveries but hits a boundary off the second ball of the over. The English opener survives a scare. First a LBW call and then an inside edge which missed the stump.
England: 14/0 in 3 overs.
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 2nd Over - 1 Run
Bumrah compensates for the expensive first over. He gives away only one run. Bairstow taking his time against Bumrah, plays five dot balls before taking a single down the thirdman.
England: 10/0 in 2 overs.
Eng vs Ind Live Score: 1st Over - 9 Runs
Good start for England. Makes sense why England wanted to take the risk with Jason Roy. Mohammad Shami hit for two boundaries. But the seamer is getting good bounce and pace. Good signs for India.
England: 9/0 in 1 over.
Captain Has a Word of Praise for Pant
"Once he gets going, he's very difficult to stop."
Virat Kohli gave Rishabh Pant some big praise at the toss.
"Once he gets going, he's very difficult to stop," Virat Kohli on Rishabh Pant.
Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
England Decide to Bat, Pant Replaces Shankar
England wins the toss and they will bat first.
England’s Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first against India in Birmingham.
Rishabh Pant makes his World Cup debut for India. He replaces Vijay Shankar in the playing XI. Captain Kohli said Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle.
Meanwhile for England, Liam Plunkett comes in place of Moeen Ali.
Shankar Has Looked Solid With the Bat: Kohli
Vijay Shankar, who batted at number four in the previous matches, batted really well, feels Kohli. “I personally feel that he looked really solid and there’s not much that needs to be tickled. Sometimes n cricket, you need a bit of a luck to come over from 30 to 60 but you play a defining knock for the team.”
And Virat is confident that Vijay Shankar is going to play that knock for India.
Vijay Shankar Might Be Dropped?
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who is an expert with Star Sports, informed during the pre-match that Vijay Shankar will make way for Rishabh Pant.
Let’s see how right Mr. Manjrekar is?
#OneDay4Children at India vs England
Keep an eye out for our 'Playground Pundits' during #OneDay4Children today!
The India vs England match will be in association with UNICEF’s ‘One Day for Children’.
ICC in partnership with the United Nations - United Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF) had announced ‘One Day for Children’, to bring together cricket’s one billion fans to help build a better world for every child.
#OneDay4Children, will be using the reach of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to help children learn play and be healthy. The money raised will support UNICEF’s work for children in cricket playing nations across the world.
#OneDay4Children had planned activities throughout all 48 matches of the competition, but the celebration will reach its peak during the England v India game.
Last Minute Gameplan
Last Minute Gameplan
Team India Reaches Birmingham Stadium
The Indian team has arrived at the Birmingham stadium an hour ahead of the toss for their match against England in ICC World Cup 2019.
India to Don New Away Jersey Against England
Fans will finally get to see Team India playing in the much anticipated ‘orange’ away jersey. Since hosts England also have a blue jersey, India will debut their ‘away jersey’ for the first time in the tournament on 30 June in Birmingham.
MUST WATCH: We go behind the scenes into Team India's fun photoshoot as the Men in Blue gear up to don Orange for the game against England
Full video Link here ???️?️ https://t.co/1GBkunRFYY pic.twitter.com/Fl6dnTFpD6
India vs England LIVE: Match day!
It’s the day of the big ICC World Cup clash between two pre-tournament favourites – India and England. And at this stage of the tournament, a lot is riding on this match for both teams.
Hosts England, who were pushed down to the fifth spot by Pakistan yesterday, must win at Edgbaston in Birmingham today to stay alive in the tournament.
On the other hand, a win for Virat Kohli and co, who will be donning their alternate blue and orange jerseys, would mean they join defending champions Australia in the semifinals.
So stay tuned for live updates! And in the meanwhile, check out some of our preview stories for the game.
