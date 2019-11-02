India-Uzbekistan sign 3 MoUs in fields of Military Medicine and Education

India and Uzbekistan signed three MoUs in the fields of Military Medicine and Military Education to further strengthen the Defence Cooperation between both the countries. Announcing the signing of MoUs on twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said increased Military to Military cooperation will lead to enhanced interaction in the areas of Mutual Interest. MoUs were signed following the talks between Uzbekistan's Defence Major Gen Nizamovich and Rajnath Singh in Tashkent. Singh also visited the Armed Forces Academy of Uzbekistan. Defence Minister of India is on a three-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.