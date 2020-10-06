India, USA, Japan, Australia to conduct quad meeting today in Tokyo

Foreign Minister of India, US, Japan and Australia will be holding a quad meeting in Tokyo today. The foreign ministers of the 4 countries will be discussing the issues like China, counter-terrorism, cyber and maritime security. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be a part of this meeting along with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Hon Marise Payne

This will be followed by a Naval exercise Malabar which is expected to happen in late November. At a time when tension between Indian & China continues, 4 countries are set to hold a quad meet.

Times Now's National Affairs Editor Srinjoy Chowdhury brings more details.