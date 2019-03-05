India, US are too strategic to each other: Bharti Mittal on withdraw of India's name from GSP list
While speaking on US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw India's name from GSP program list, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Enterprises Rajan Bharti Mittal said, "India and US are too strategic to each other, both politically and economically for not finding a solution to these irritants which are there." He also said, "Both sides will take their position and eventually will come for a win-win situation which has to happen."