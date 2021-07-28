India, US ties critical for delivering stability in Indo-Pacific: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said India and US partnership will be critical for delivering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and to show the world how democracy can deliver for its people.

Addressing the joint conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the US top diplomat, who is visiting India, said that there are very few relationships in the world that are more vital than the one between India and the US.

"We are two of the world-leading democracies and diversity fuels our national strength," Blinken said.

"Together the actions that the United States and India takes are shaping the 21st Century and beyond, that's why strengthing the partnership with India is US' top foreign policy priority," he added.

Blinken asserted that US President Joe Biden feels a "deep personal commitment" to making India-US ties as strong and as effective as it can be.

"We are two of the world's largest economies. Indian and American people are united by millions of family ties, tracing back generations and by shared values and shared aspirations," he said.

"We believe that this partnership will be critical for delivering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond and for showing the world how democracy can deliver for their people," he added.

Jaishankar and Blinken discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan during the meeting.

"India and US share a strong interest in peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. As a credible partner in the region, India has and will continue to make a vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development," Blinken said.

He assured that the US and India will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people.

"We will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people and support regional stability after the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country (Afghanistan)," he said.

Blinken, who is on his first visit to India after assuming office, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. (ANI)