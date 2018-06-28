India, US share natural friendship: Nikki Haley

While addressing the media in the national capital, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that India and U.S. share a natural friendship. Talking about nuclear weapons she said, "North Korea dedicated their effort towards building nuclear forces and strong sanctions have curtailed them over time. Iran is a theocratic dictatorship and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens all of us. On the other hand, India holds nuclear capabilities as well but is widely respected. This is because India is democratic and is a member of three non-proliferation groups" .