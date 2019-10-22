India, US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India and United States have resolved the broad contours of the proposed trade package and can announce it after closing the pending gaps. He was speaking at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in the national capital. Answering to a question on his relationship with his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer, he said, "Probably by now we would've been in a position to announce something but he (US Trade Rep Lighthizer) was caught up when we met in US, with Japanese negotiations and then Chinese discussions. Therefore finalization of our trade package got a little delayed," said Goyal. "We have almost resolved the broad contours of what we are going to announce. I do not see any great difficulty in closing the gap on the first announcement," added Goyal.