India-US relationship is strategic, investment by Indian companies created 91,000 jobs: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded India-US relationship and called it "strategic" while adding that the investment by the Indian companies has created 91,000 jobs in Unites States. He said, "'Make in India' and 'Make in America' are complementary to each other. Now, Indian companies are coming to America and doing business here. In this regard, in the recent CII report states that Indian companies have invested in manufacturing and businesses around 19 billion dollars in US last year and created 91,000 jobs."