Here to make India-US relations stronger: Nikki Haley

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday said the major focus of her visit to India is to strengthen the relation between United States and India. "I'm here to once again solidify our love for India, our belief in friendship that India and US have together and our willingness to want to make that relationship even stronger. In this day and time we see more and more reasons to India and US come together,"Nikki Haley said. Nikki Haley is an American politician who is currently the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations is in India from June 26-28.