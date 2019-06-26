India, US partnership has strengthened significantly over years: EAM Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "India and the United States have a strategic partnership and that is actually based on deep and broad convergence which has been steadily growing over last many years."He also added, "We discussed a number of bilateral and global issues, on terrorism, I took the opportunity to express our appreciation for the strong support that we have received from the Trump administration, what we say is really zero tolerance for cross border terrorism."United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in New Delhi yesterday. He was received by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster. Secretary Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.