India-US Ministry officials to meet soon: MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed, "Broad trajectory of relationship between India and US remain positive. The discussion Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Donald Trump in Osaka was very open and productive. In any multi-dimensional relationship there are bound to be certain difference. What we agreed was to continue to talk on all issues." "On trade, Foreign Secretary did mention in his briefing that the two sides will meet very soon. And I understand that ministry officials from the two sides are going to meet in the next couple of weeks," he added.