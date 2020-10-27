India, US economies suffered losses, trying to revive industries: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital on October 27 at Hyderabad House. While addressing the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Our economies have suffered losses. We are trying to revive industries and services sectors. Our partnership becomes more important in view of current challenges which we are facing. We both believe in rule-based order and democracy.” “We are happy that we have completed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with US,” Defence Minister added.