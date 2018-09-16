India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia

The 14th edition of joint India-US military training 'Yudh Abhyas' was inaugurated at foothills of Himalayas at Chaubattia in Uttarakhand's Almora on Sunday. The combine exercise aims to practice anti-insurgency operations under United Nations (UN) mandate. The exercise is termed as major bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. The Armies will get familiar with new techniques and weapons of each other during the exercise. Around 350 personnel from US Army are participating in the 2-week-long exercise which will conclude on September 29.