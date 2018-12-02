India-US Air Force exercise 'Ex Cope India-18' from Monday

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Air Forces of India and the US will begin a 12-day joint exercise "Ex Cope India-2018" on Monday to provide operational exposure to their personnel and undertake mutual exchange of best practices for enhancing operational capability, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

It will be the fourth edition in the series of bilateral joint exercise held by the Air Forces of the two nations conducted in India, a Ministry statement said.

According to the statement, this is the first time the exercise has been planned at two Air Force bases in West Bengal's Kalaikunda and Panagarh.

"US Air Force is participating with 12 X F15 C/D and 03 X C-130. Indian Air Force is participating with the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, C-130J and AWACS aircraft," said the statement.

--IANS

