India-US 2+2 strategic dialogue on Sep 6 in Delhi

Washington, July 20 (IANS) The US on Friday said that the first edition of the US-India 2+2 strategic dialogue will be held in the national capital on September 6.

"The US is pleased to announce that the inaugural US-India 2+2 Dialogue will be held in New Delhi, India, on September 6," a statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis will be attending the dialogue.

They will be meeting with their Indian counterparts, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss strengthening strategic, security, and defence cooperation as the US and India jointly address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

