India, US 2+2 ministerial dialogue to hold in Washington DC on Dec 18: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on December 12 held a press conference in the national capital. While addressing the mediapersons, he briefed them about the upcoming India and United States 2+2 ministerial dialogue. He said, "India and USA 2+2 ministerial dialogue will be held on December 18 in Washington DC. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to lead the Indian delegation," said Kumar.