India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue underway at Delhi’s Hyderabad House

New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. They met in the national capital on October 27. India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is underway at Hyderabad House. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are attending it. While addressing the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, EAM S Jaishankar said, “Over the last two decades, our bilateral relationship has grown steadily in its substance, facets and significance. Accompanying comfort levels today enable us to engage much more intensively on matters of national security. At a time when it is particularly important to uphold the rules-based international order, together we can make a real difference when it comes to regional and global challenges.” “At a time when it is particularly important to uphold a rules-based international order, ability of India & US to work closely in defence and foreign policy has a larger resonance. Together, we can make a real difference when it comes to regional and global challenges,” EAM added.