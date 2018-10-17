India urges United States to lift ban on import of pomegranate arils

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday requested the United States to immediately lift the sanction on the import of pomegranate arils from India.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster called on Singh on Wednesday to discuss ways to boost trade and bilateral relations in agriculture.

Singh requested Juster for immediate removal of the ban on Indian pomegranate arils, seed pods inside the fruit, assuring the US that India had made necessary improvement in the production system related to these exports.

The Ambassador assured that the legislation related to the access of Indian commodities in the US markets would be finalised expeditiously in order to enable export of Indian table grapes to the US by November this year.

