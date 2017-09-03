India upbeat to face Macau: Subrata Paul

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Veteran Indian footballer Subrata Paul feels that the team is feeling confident going into 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier clash against Macau to be held on Tuesday.

"We are unbeaten in the last 10 matches, having won nine of them (including the unofficial match against Bhutan). The boys are confident and the body language is very positive," said Paul in an interview with aiff.com.

"A team is always judged by its ability to sustain the momentum and at present, we have worked hard to retain the winning streak. The rhythm defines the squad. The two practice matches could not have come at a better time," he added.

The 'Spiderman' further heaped praise on national coach Stephen Constantine, saying the latter is leading a revolution.

"He (Constantine) has been in charge for almost 30 months now and if you look back at the journey, as far as FIFA Rankings are concerned he has delivered what no other coach in India has been able to achieve so far," said Paul.

"No coach has been able to make us win 9 on the trot; no coach has been able to take us from 173 to 96 in the FIFA Rankings. And none happened by fluke," he added.

India currently stay on top of Group A with 6 points, courtesy back to back victories against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Six players from India's AFC U-23 campaign in Doha have been named in the 24-member squad for India's match against Macau. (ANI)