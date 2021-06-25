India at UN says it promotes values of equality, social justice, democracy through inclusive education

Permanent Representative of India to UN TS Tirumurti

Geneva [Switzerland], June 25 (ANI): India on Friday said that it promotes values of equality, social justice, and democracy through inclusive education at the interactive dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education during the 47th Session of UN Human Rights Council.

The regular session is being held from June 21 to July 13, 2021.

"India is a diverse civilisation, which we celebrate. As the world's largest democracy, our laws and policies are anchored in promoting the values of equality, social justice and democracy through inclusive education," read the Indian statement under Agenda Item 3.

Agenda Item 3 deals with the promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development.

Taking note of the report of the Special Rapporteur that emphasised the cultural dimensions of the Right to Education, India further reiterated the Constitutional provisions guaranteed by the country for inclusive education.

"Our Constitution has guaranteed cultural and educational rights to its linguistic and religious minorities, including the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. It directs State authorities to facilitate instruction in the mother tongue at the primary stage of education to children belonging to linguistic minority groups," said the Permanent Representative of India to UN TS Tirumurti.

"Since 2002, free and compulsory elementary education to all children, between six to fourteen years, has been made a fundamental right. Schools are required to admit at least 25 per cent children from socio-economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and the cost of the elementary education is reimbursed by the State," added Tirumurti.

The statement under Agenda Item 3 also read, India moreover is fully committed to the realisation of the Right to Education for its people. The National Education Policy 2020 provides for large scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors. The school curricula and pedagogy will aim for holistic development of learners with no rigid separations between disciplines.

Story continues

"Equitable quality education is being ensured for children belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, minority and transgender communities as well as those affected by periodic migration and living in remote habitations," informed the UN envoy.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system, made up of 47 States, which are responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe. The Council was created by the United Nations General Assembly on March 15, 2006, with the main purpose of addressing situations of human rights violations and making recommendations on them.

The President of the Human Rights Council in 2021 is Ambassador Nazhat Shameen Khan, Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations Office at Geneva. The Council's Vice Presidents are Keva Lorraine Bain (Bahamas), Ebyan Mahamad Salah (Somalia), Yuri Borissov Sterk (Bulgaria), and Monique TG Van Daalen (Netherlands), who is also the Rapporteur. (ANI)