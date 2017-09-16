India at UN: OIC has no locus standi on India's internal affairs

First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India to UN Sumit Seth on Saturday commented on Pakistan's statement on Islamic Cooperation. Taking the floor to exercise India's right of reply in response to the statement made by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation, Seth strongly advised the OIC to refrain from making such references in future. He further said that India notes with utmost regret that the OIC in its statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inseparable part of India. "India outrightly rejects all such references," Seth added.